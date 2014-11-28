VIJAYAWADA: The state public sector undertaking APGENCO has been adjudged the Best Performing State Utility in the country.

Recognising the efforts of APGENCO in operation and in maximisation of power generation on par with international standards, the jury of the 8th ENERTIA Awards - 2014 has chosen APGENCO for the national award. The highest Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 78 per cent has been achieved in APGENCO thermal power stations as against the national PLF average of 65.6 per cent in 2013-14.

The 10-member jury was headed by Prof AG Iyer, president, ENERTIA Foundation & Renewable Energy Promotion Association (REPA). The award was received by AP Genco MD K Vijayanand at a function held at the Metropolitan Hotel, Mumbai.