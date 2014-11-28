VISAKHAPATNAM: With cyclone Hudhud devastating the Port City, the Green Climate Team, Visakhapatnam, started an awareness programme on the concept of developing ‘Eco-friendly Visakha’ here Thursday. As part of the programme, initially a workshop would be conducted with scientists and environmental experts on November 30 at Visakha Public library. Green climate team member JV Ratnam, retired professor, AU Botany department, M Venkaiah, Green Climate Women Team P Sirisha and others were present.