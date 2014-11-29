ADILABAD: The district police are on a high alert following reports that a 23-member group of Maoists, including Bandi Prakash, a state committee member, are moving in the district to re-establish their presence and strengthen their cadres. The police have launched massive combing operations in the forest areas bordering Maharashtra as well as on the banks of the Pranahita river. According to reliable sources, district Superintendent of Police Tarun Joshi put his staff on high alert following the appearance of Maoist posters on the Mandamarry municipal office’s notice board and some other places near the KK-5 mine area on Wednesday stating that the Peoples Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Martyrs’ Commemoration Week would be observed in the district from December 2 to 8. To gauge the preparedness of the police to take on the Maoists, Joshi inspected 32 police stations in Mancherial, Kagaznagar and Bellampelly divisions in the past three days. As part of his inspection, he visited the Neelvai police station at 2 am on Thursday and directed that the Station House Officer to ensure the presence of 20 armed staff at night times to ward off any possible attack by the Maoists on the border PS.