VINUKONDA: Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that in spite of financial problems, the government is committed to fulfilling its promises and on October 22, 20 per cent of farm loans will be waived.

Speaking at the ‘Janmabhoomi - Maa Vuru’ programme in Savalapuram Wednesday, Naidu said within 100 days of assuming power, old-age pensions were increased from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 and pension for disabled from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500.

“My goal is to turn AP into Swarnandhra and to accomplish seven missions, five grids have been formed. We are providing 20-hour power supply to homes and arrangements have been made for distribution of LED lights at the rate of Rs 10 each. Soon, we shall ensure that all villages get BT roads and all homes are supplied with LPG gas,” Naidu said.

The CM, who stay put in the Vinukonda constituency throughout the day, left no stone unturned to explain to people about the various initiatives he had taken after assuming power.

“A person who does not use toilet is not a human being at all,” the CM said and urged the people to construct toilets in every home to turn AP into ‘Swachh Andhra.