Death for AP Man for Twin Murder in US

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh who killed a baby girl and her grandmother in the US in 2012 was sentenced to death by a US court on Tuesday.

The offender, Raghunandan Yandamuri, a native of Visakhapatnam, was convicted by a Montgomery County Court jury of first-degree murder of Satyavathi Venna (61) and the suffocation death of her 10-month-old granddaughter Saanvi Venna in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

During the trial, Yandamuri showed no remorse and said he would rather accept the death penalty than sit through arguments. Prosecutors said Yandamuri, a former IT professional who emigrated from India on a work visa, plotted to kidnap the child for ransom to feed his gambling habit and killed the grandmother when she got in his way.

Saanvi was daughter of Chenchulatha and Venkat, who are IT professionals in US, native of Prakasam district. Satyavathi was babysitting the child when Yandamuri struck on October 22, 2012, by stabbing her. On Oct 26, Saanvi, who was kidnapped, was found dead in the basement of an apartment in the Philadelphia township of King of Prussia.

Authorities said Yandamuri, a family friend, hoped to hold the baby girl hostage to get $50,000 from her software-engineer parents but instead killed her and her grandmother in a botched kidnapping.