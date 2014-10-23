TIRUPATI: Police and forest department officials have arrested 48 red sanders smugglers and seized 241 logs in three separate raids in Tirupati, Kadapa and Anantapur districts on Wednesday.

In the first incident, forest staff seized 217 sanders logs worth `20 lakh after raiding a mango orchard in Gasikarvaipalle village in Bukkapatnam mandal of Anantapur district.

As part of their vehicle check up at the nearby location, forest staff intercepted a vehicle coming from Vempalle in Kadapa district and questioned the suspects who said that they are planning to transport 217 sanders logs hidden in an orchard by a Dharmavaram-based smuggler V Narayana Reddy.

Following the information, forest staff raided the mango orchard and seized all the 217 logs, said divisional forest officer PS Raghavaiah.

In the second incident, acting on a tip-off about the clandestine transportation of the sanders logs in Tirupati, Tirupati Urban SP Gopinath Jetty alerted the Special Task Force and Chandragiri police. The police forces raided near Srivari Mettu area in Chandragiri mandal and nabbed 33 smugglers, and seized 15 sanders logs.