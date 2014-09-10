HYDERABAD: Having announced capital city for AP near Vijayawada, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sent a team led by municipal administration minister P Narayana to Gandhinagar in Gujarat to study its design.

The committee’s brief was to study how capital cities have been built, the best practices that have been used in maintaining them and examine if these models would be suitable for replication for construction of new capital near Vijayawada.

The team had a long discussion with the GIFT city vice-president Dileep Shah and other high-ranking officials of Gujarat government on the design of Gift City, the number of phases in which the city was built, state’s urban development policies, drinking water supply and solid waste management.

They also discussed the methods used while designing the city which include roads, drainage system and practices followed in creating amenities for the people. Later they visited convention centres built with world class standards.

The team visited Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar and studied the way the university worked and facilities provided there. A similar university is planned near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

Narayana’s entourage consisted of capital advisory committee members, former MLA B Mastan Rao, municipal administration commissioner Vani Mohan among others.

On reaching Ahmedabad, Narayana and his official delegation were taken around Gujarat International Finance and Technology City (GIFT City) by a team of officials of Gujarat urban development department. Narayana’s team visited various building complexes, infrastructure facilities built conforming to world standards and technical systems in place.

Narayana’s team is expected to visit Chandigarh on Wednesday and Naya Rayapur on Thursday.

How Gandhinagar was Developed

After Gujarat was carved out of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, Gandhinagar near Ahmedabad was developed to be the capital. It was constructed in an area of 5,786 hectares. Part of the land was acquired from farmers while the rest was owned by the government. When the capital was conceived, it was meant for population of three lakh. But later the city was developed phase-wise and in each phase educational institutions, hospitals were set up and transportation facilities were provided. A number of commercial complexes too came up.