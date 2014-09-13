VISAKHAPATNAM: In yet another incident of cylinder explosion in the city in a span of three days, three people were injured at Seethamadhara here Friday. It is learnt that tampering with the valve of the cylinder by the gas delivery boy led to the blast.

According to the police, Lanka Nageswara Rao and his wife Subbalakshmi called their gas dealer when they were having a problem with the cylinder. When gas delivery boy Ramakrishna visited their house Friday, they told him to replace their cylinder with new one. However, Ramakrishna insisted that he would rectify the problem. He removed the regulator and lit fire to test whether or not the gas was passing through the valve. Due to high pressure, the cylinder exploded and fire engulfed the house in no time. As a result, Nageswara Rao, Subbalakshmi and Ramakrishna sustained burns.