VISAKHAPATNAM: More rain is expected to lash across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states for at least three more days, even as the Meteorology department hinted at strengthening of the existing well-marked low pressure area into a cyclone in the next 48 hours. The low pressure area on Friday now lies as a well-marked low pressure area over North West Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Central Bay of Bengal.

Even as the Central Coastal Andhra districts got drenched due to torrential rain in the past 24 hours, the north Coastal Andhra region and the Godavari districts were soaked in continuous downpour in several areas. The Met officials said that rain occurred at many places over Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, while it rained at a few places over Rayalaseema. In the last 24 hours, Chintalapudi in West Godavari district received the highest rainfall of 13 cm in Andhra Pradesh state and Manuguru in Khammam district recorded the highest rainfall of 10 cm in Telangana state.

“The climatic conditions are favourable for the well-marked low pressure area to strengthen further into a cyclone. As a result heavy rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places in both the states, while moderate ot heavy rain or thudershowers are expected at many places over Coastal Andhra and Telangana. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers would occur at a few places over Rayalaseema,” said the duty officer at the Cyclone Warning Centre on Saturday. The official said that there would be no major change in the weather.