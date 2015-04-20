Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vaibhavotsavam Ends with Pushpayagam in Guntur

Published: 20th April 2015 06:02 AM

Vaibhavotsavam

GUNTUR:Curtains came down on the prestigious Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam, held at Police Parade Ground here for the last nine days, with Pushpayagam on Sunday.

As many as 10 lakh people  were estimated to have witnessed the dawn to dusk rituals and various arjitha sevas, including weekly and monthly sevas, during the event.

Different kinds of flowers were showered on the Lord and His consorts in a richly decorated mandapam on the last day. It is said the Pushpayagam is being performed at Tirumala temple since the 15th century praying the Lord to save Mother Earth and protect people from natural calamities.

After the daily rituals, procession deities were placed on a richly decorated platform in the evening, where they were showered with a wide variety of flowers amidst chanting of sacred hymns.

An estimated 7 tonne of flowers were used for the Pushpayagam ritual. Earlier, the flowers were brought in a colourful procession.

