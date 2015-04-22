TIRUPATI: Stating that the nation is witnessing development and progressing well in terms of technology, education etc, municipal commissioner V Vinaychand has said participation of the corporate sector is also crucial in order to achieve sustainable growth.

“Both Central and State governments are implementing several development and welfare schemes for the benefit of people. But governments alone will not be able to deliver everything to the people. We need participation of companies and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will drive the nation on the path of growth,” he said.

Addressing a seminar on “Sustainable Growth Through CSR”, organised jointly by the The New Indian Express and Public Relations Society of India, Tirupati Chapter, here on Tuesday, Vinaychand said, “Though the government is largely focusing on the social sector, it is not enough to cater to the needs. There must be contribution from citizens, corporate firms, scientists and public entities for consistent growth. Not only donating funds, they can extend their cooperation by sharing their expertise, man power etc,” he added.

However, the commissioner also maintained that it is necessary to achieve targets in terms of growth without damaging the environment.

PRSI Tirupati Chapter chairperson C Swarajya Lakshmi, secretary Harshavardhan Reddy and others were present. The New Indian Express Tirupati branch manager K Srinivasa Rao presented mementos to guests and sponsors on the occasion.