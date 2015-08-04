VIJAYAWADA: CPM workers on Monday laid siege to the CRDA office in Undavalli in Guntur district, demanding that the government keep its promise of paying pensions to all the poor in the capital region.

Speaking on the occasion, party CRDA unit convener Ch Babu Rao said that people would teach a befitting lesson to chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu if he did not take steps for the payment of pension to all the eligible poor people in the region. He said that the promise was made in April but so far it had not been implemented fully. The officials were just doing it perfunctorily to give an impression that pensions were being paid to all eligible people