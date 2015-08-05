HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh government’s recent proposal to strictly enforce the helmet rule across the State for two-wheeler riders has been postponed by another three months. As per the recent orders to the State transport department, it will be implemented from November 1.

Though the government had earlier planned to implement the helmet from August 1, it now decided to postpone the same reportedly due to unavailability of quality helmets in the State.

The government noticed that most of the available helmet brands in the market do not meet the specifications described by the transport department and there is a shortage of standard helmets in the State. In several parts of the State, the prices of helmets saw a sudden rise right after the State government’s recent announcement.

A senior official in the transport department told Express, “Most of the available helmet brands are not capable of protecting the riders from accidents. Hence, the government has decided to publicise a list of helmet manufacturers that follow the specifications mentioned by the State government.”

S A V Prasada Rao, Joint Transport Commissioner, Road Safety, told Express, “The transport officials and police would conduct counselling for those who are caught violating the helmet rule. After three months, strict action will be taken against violators.”