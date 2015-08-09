VIJAYAWADA:Under fire from the Opposition parties on its ‘inability’ to secure special category status for Andhra Pradesh, Union minister of state for science and technology Y Sujana Chowdary is reported to have told the party leaders of Krishna district that the Centre would offer liberal financial packages to the state, after Bihar elections.

The Union minister, who interacted with state ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Kamineni Srinivas, MPs Maganti Babu and K Narayana, legislators Gadde Ramamohan Rao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Bode Prasad, MLC YB Rajendra Prasad, Buddha Venkanna, ZP chairperson Gadde Anuradha and Vijayawada mayor K Sridhar, said that the Centre was seized of the issue and that it was intent on benefiting the state, one way or the other.

“The Centre is working something on the lines of offering packages to the state, in case it may find it difficult to announce special category status. Whatever the nomenclature, the state is sure to get all the benefits that would accrue a state under special category,” he said.

When some leaders raised the issue of funding the state for construction of capital city, the Union minister said that the Central government has certain guidelines and it will go ahead accordingly. Just because we demand liberal funding, it would not come the way we want it.

The Centre is working on the proposals of the state government and is certain to bestow benefits on it. “Ashok Gajapati Raju and I are in touch with minister Venkaiah Naidu and are making all out efforts to get as much as possible for AP,” Chowdary is learnt to have said at the meeting.

He reportedly inquired about the meetings the MLAs and MLCs are expected to have with party workers and wanted to know how they were progressing in the work.

He is understood to have hinted that they have to take all sections together and present an image to the people that they were all one.