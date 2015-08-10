TIRUPATI: Congress activist B Munikoti (40), who suffered serious burn injuries after setting himself ablaze for the cause special category status to Andhra Pradesh at ‘Poru Sabha’ organised by the party here on Saturday, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai on Sunday afternoon.

Munikoti, a resident of Manchala Street in the temple town, torched himself after dousing in petrol. By the time, some of those who attended the meeting and the police put out the flames, he suffered over 90 per cent burns and was rushed to the SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati. Later, with his condition turning critical, he was shifted to CMC Hospital in Vellore in Tamil Nadu on Saturday night itself and from there to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) where he succumbed to the burns.

Munikoti’s body will be brought to Tirupati on Monday after post-mortem examination. The last rites will be held on the same day evening. Several state-level Congress leaders are expected to attend the funeral.

Munikoti, who separated from his wife eight years ago following some differences with her, was staying along with his brother Murali in Manchala Street of the temple town.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in the temple town on Sunday. Activists of various political parties and people’s organisations came onto the roads and demanded that the Centre accord special category status to the state.

Holding both the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the TDP government in the state responsible for the death of Munikoti, the Congress gave a bandh call in Tirupati on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Congress constituency incharge Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy hailed the contribution of Munikoti both in the movement for ‘Samaikyandhra’ and now during the agitation for special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that PCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy and other Congress leaders would bring the body to Tirupati from Chenni, he appealed to the people to pay tributes of Munikoti by observing bandh voluntarily in the town.

Meanwhile, film star Sivaji offered tributes to Munikoti. He appealed to the people, particularly the youth, not to resort to such extreme steps. Getting special category status to the state was our right and we would achieve it at any cost, he maintained.

Sivaji, who blamed the BJP for delaying the special category status leading to such an incident, also found fault with the Congress leaders over continuing the meeting even after Munikoti attempting suicide.

Members of the YSRC youth wing staged a protest at the Central Park junction.

Raising slogans like ‘Munikoti Amar Rahe’, the youth denounced the Centre for raking up such a tragic incident in the state by ignoring the promise of according special status to the state.

Earlier in the day, activists of CPM and its affiliated organisations, including DYFI and SFI, and CPI activists staged a protest at Ambedkar Circle near APSRTC bus stand demanding that the Centre accord special status to AP.