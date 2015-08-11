VIJAYAWADA: Police on Monday arrested two persons Veera Venkata Siva Sanakar, 23, and Juturi Naga Srihari, 27, and recovered from their possession articles and cash valued at Rs 10,000 and a bike which they used to commit a robbery on July 27 near Gannavaram.

They are accused of waylaying a milk factory auto driver and robbing him of Rs 14,000 in cash after beating him up at IT Park near Kesarapalle in Gannavaram Police Station limits. According to police, Veera Venkata Rao, who works in Sri Chakra Dairy as an auto driver, takes milk sachets to consumers every day in the early hours. On July 27, he set out with milk packets from Hanuman Junction and as he reached IT Park, the two persons stopped his vehicle, beat him up and snatched Rs 14,000 in cash, his cell phone and fled the scene. Veera Venkata Rao later went to Gannavaram Police Station and lodged a complaint.

The police said Siva Sankar, a college dropout, used to go to work as daily wage earner to eke out a living but got addicted to vices. Siva Sankar subsequently got acquainted with Juturi Naga Srihari who used to sell noodles on a push cart at Telaprolu. Both of them found that what they earned was not enough to support their vices and decided to commit a robbery. They found that Veera Venkata Rao carried cash and waylaid him.