VISAKHAPATNAM: Strongly opposing the bauxite mining in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, the Maoists destroyed the houses of four contract employees of Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC), the nodal agency for bauxite mining, in Visakhapatnam Tuesday midnight. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

According to sources, over 300 Maoists including militia members reportedly led by senior leader Naveen, used explosives to blast the houses at Jerrela village in GK Veedhi mandal of Visakhapatnam district in the night. Earlier, the Maoists warned the four employees against taking up any work pertaining to the project against the wishes of tribals residing in the region. The employees were asked to quit their jobs, but the latter shifted to Chintapalle and continued their work at the APMDC.

Sources said that the Maoists accused the employees of acting as agents of the mining contractors and creating difficulties to the tribals living in the area to facilitate bauxite mining.

The Maoists have stepped up the anti-bauxite mining campaign in the recent past in the Agency areas and have been supporting the local tribals who are opposing the mining fearing that it would uproot them from their traditional habitat and deprive them of their livelihood. Citing the environmentalists, the Maoists have been stating that bauxite mining would lead to destruction of rich flora and fauna of the Eastern Ghats apart from polluting several streams passing through the hills.