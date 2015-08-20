VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed as people in large number including family members and activists of auto-rickshaw unions staged a dharna in front of a corporate hospital here Wednesday, demanding action against the management for the death of 16-year-old M Indu, the daughter of an auto-driver.

According to sources, M Indu, the daughter of auto-rickshaw driver M Rambabu, was admitted to a private hospital due to a kidney problem under the NTR Arogyasri scheme. After her condition grew worse gradually, the doctors had to conduct surgery twice, on August 16 and August 18. Unfortunately, Indu died after the second surgery.

Indu’s parents and family members alleged that their daughter died after the first surgery itself, but the doctors declared her death on Tuesday evening after allegedly playing a surgery act on Tuesday. Indu’s father M Rambabu, who was seen inconsolable, said that it was some members of the hospital staff itself who told him that her daughter died after the first surgery. The agitators raised slogans against the hospital management and demanded that the doctors who performed the surgery be arrested. However, III Town police, who were deployed on the spot convinced the family to lodge a complaint. Sources said that the hospital management has agreed to pay compensation to the girl’s parents. When reporters asked health minister Kamineni Srinivas about the incident, he said that the issue was not yet brought to his notice, but however, assured of action.