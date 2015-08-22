VIJAYAWADA:A team of experts and engineers from the Ministry of Road Transport has inspected the locations proposed for Durga Flyover in the city at the base of Indrakeeladri on Friday.

The team was briefed on the plans for the flyover by district collector Babu A. He said the central government had already cleared the detailed project report (DPR) for the flyover, which will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 427 crore. He said national waterways also gave its clearance for the project.

According to him, the 2,350 metre-long flyover (including approach works of 250 metres on Vijayawada direction and 220 metres on Hyderabad direction) will have in all 50 pillars and it requires 28,000 sq mt of land, which will be acquired at the earliest. He said the plan was to have the flyover ready by Krishna Pushkarams, scheduled for next August. Sub collector S Nagalakshmi, NHAI engineer Johan Moshe and other officials were present.