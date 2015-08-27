VISAKHAPATNAM: In order to frame a new comprehensive education policy, National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA), New Delhi, is eliciting information from the grassroots- level education officers across the country. As a part of it, the NUEPA organised a two-day state-level seminar. HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the seminar here Wednesday. District educational officers, mandal educational officers and other field officers of the Education department of Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam were present.

NUEPA Prof K Sujatha said that the focal points of the seminar include the duties of the field-level educational officers, leadership qualities, problem-solving skills, decentralisation of the administration in the education sector, application of national standards to all model schools and finally, preparation of the new education policy. During the seminar, the professor raised various issues and asked the officials to speak about them.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that education and health were the two eyes of the government. He lamented that the State was still backward in the primary education even after spending `16,000 crore per annum. He appealed to the educational officers to take more responsibility in ensuring quality education in government schools. The minister opined that the syllabus should be revamped at the primary level. The government is making all efforts to make Andhra Pradesh lead in the education sector in the country and is taking initiatives towards achieving the goals, the minister said.

The minister announced that additional MEOs would be recruited in all the mandals. Though the government is spending huge amount on teachers salaries, free meals, clothes and books besides infrastructure to the schools, parents are not interested in sending their wards to the government schools. The officials should take responsibility to regain the confidence of people in government schools, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said.

Commissioner, School Education, Sandhya Rani, NUEPA director MV Rajya Lakshmi and SCERT director G Narasimha Reddy spoke.