VIJAYAWADA: European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) has expressed its interest in working with the state government in regard to river water body management, drinking water distribution and waste water management system.

A delegation of representatives from EBTC, led by its director Paul V Johnson, met chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, here Thursday, and made a presentation on the project they have taken on the banks of Mississippi river. They elucidated the different technologies that are being adopted in foreign countries in regard to water conservation, flood control, water recycling and desalination.