VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Hyderabad has come to the rescue of sportsmen in Vijayawada, who have been suffering due to the frequent letting out of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium to state government for holding its functions.

The stadium was even let out to merchants to sell crackers during last Diwali.

Acting on a petition filed by AP Olympic Association honorary secretary KP Rao, the High Court, in an interim order issued recently, directed the sports authorities not to spare or allot IGMC stadium for any activity other than sports and games.

In this regard, the court issued orders to the respondents AP Youth Services and Sports Authority represented by principal secretary, Hyderabad, Sports Authority of AP, LB Stadium, Hyderabad and District Sports Authority represented by District Sports Development Officer, Vijayawada and asked to show cause as to why the writ petition, filed by KP Rao, should not be admitted.

Rao, in his petition, asked the respondent authorities not to allot the stadium for any other purpose except to sports and games as notified in the by-laws.

The court, posting the case to January 18, issued the interim order restraining the respondents from lending the stadium to any commercial activity or for any government purposes.

Hailing the order, Rao said he would continue to make efforts to protect the stadium from being used for any other purpose other than sports.

“I have to protect the interests of the sportsmen,” Rao told ENS over telephone.