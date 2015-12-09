KADAPA: Excise officials on Tuesday conducted raids on bars and liquor shops across the district and registered cases against two bars at Proddutur for not maintaining records. Following the directives of the State government against the backdrop where five people lost their lives by consuming adulterated liquor in Vijayawada on Monday, district excise officials conducted raids on the bars and collected liquor samples which were sent to Kurnool for chemical tests.

District excise in-charge deputy commissioner Vijayakumari, while speaking to newsmen here, said the raids were conducted by the excise superintendent task force officials on 16 bars located at Kadapa, Rajampet and Proddutur towns. The 24 samples which were collected from the bars were sent to Kurnool for chemical tests, she said. Similarly, raids were being conducted on the liquor shops across the district, she informed.

“If any negative reports will come, the concerned bar licence will be suspended,” she said. Out of the 269 liquor shops in the district, 27 shops are being run by the government. Of the remaining 242 shops, 201 are functioning.