VIJAYAWADA: The police investigating the ‘call money’ racket are getting more number of complaints from victims even as they are trying to get an idea of as to how many women and housewives had fallen prey to the greed and lust of the culprits.

The police registered cases against seven persons including former MLA Vangaveeti Ratna Kumari’s brother Chennupati Srinivas and APTransco divisional engineer Satyanand basing on investigation of a complaint lodged by a victim a couple of days ago.

The police opened a can of worms when they raided a building at Patamata two days ago from where the accused were operating. After preliminary interrogation of some of them whom the police had detained in the raid, it became clear that they were using money as a weapon to make women surrender to them.

The modus operandi, according to police, is to advance loans to women and housewives who are in dire need of money at exorbitant rates of interest and when they fail to repay, they would threaten them that they would approach court for attachment of properties that they had shown as collateral security.

As the harassment keeps increasing, the women become defenceless and this is the time for them to exploit them sexually. After they surrender, there were instances, police say, that they were forced into flesh trade. On condition of anonymity, police said that the accused in the case had connections with ruling party leaders and moved closely with them.