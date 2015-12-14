VISAKHAPATNAM: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) special drive to collect cent per cent property tax has yielded good results in the last one week. The GVMC Revenue department officials have collected Rs 1 crore per day. The property tax is one of the major revenue sources of the GVMC. There are 4.4 lakh property assessments in its jurisdiction and this year, the GVMC has to collect Rs 197 crore from the assessments. According to the rules and guidelines, the GVMC is collecting property tax once in six months.

As the city will be hosting several national and international events, the GVMC spends huge amounts on various counts. Post-bifurcation, the State government has given top priority to conduct several events in the city. The responsibility for GVMC is huge. It has to make the city clean and green as there are two major events - International Partnership Summit and International Fleet Review in January and February respectively. Meanwhile, the expenditure on sanitation and water supply front has shot up.

In order to meet the soaring expenditure, the GVMC has been mulling on ways to collect every rupee from all sources. In the first eight months of the present fiscal, the GVMC has collected Rs 100 crore as property tax and Rs 97 crore more is yet to be collected. To chase the target, the GVMC started a three-week special drive on December 7 to collect Rs 23 crore. The GVMC deputy commissioner (revenue), six assistant commissioners, 10 revenue officers, 16 revenue inspectors and 117 tax collectors are on the job. They categorised the tax dues collections and accordingly all the revenue officials and staff were deployed.

“Till now we have collected Rs 102 crore. During the past one week we collected Rs 1 crore a day on an average. With the special drive we are expecting to collector close to Rs 125 crore and we have three months left. From January, there will be two per cent interest on the tax dues. Entire staff have hit the streets to collect the dues. With the kind of response from the taxpayers, we are confident of collecting 100 per cent property tax in the present fiscal,” said V Ravindra, deputy commissioner (revenue).

Though the GVMC is collecting cent per cent property tax from the citizens, it fails to realise the dues from the government properties and some private parties. As there are several cases sub judice, about Rs 20 crore revenue was locked up. Similarly Rs 22.5 crore dues are yet to be collected from the government properties.