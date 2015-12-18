VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian scientists are strong in fundamental research. If they concentrate on application research the country can produce some useful products, said Tamio Endo, head of Japan-India Cooperative Science Programme and senior engineering faculty of Gifu University (Japan). He was the chief guest in the valedictory ceremony of Nanotechnology International Conference at GITAM campus here Thursday.

On the occasion, he observed that education and research were two important components of progress and a country like India should not neglect these two areas. He advised the scientific community to develop new technologies useful to the society and industry.

Pro vice-chancellor, GITAM University, D Harinarayana, Institute of Science principal N Lakshmanadas, conference convener Sarathchandra Babu, Professor of Polytechnic University of Marche (Italy) Stephano Lenci, Professor of University of Kwazulu-Natal (South Africa) Srikanth B Jonnalagadda and others participated in the programme and stressed the need of inter-disciplinary research in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology.

The organisers presented best poster awards to 12 researchers.