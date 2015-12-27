ELURU: MP Maganti Venkateswara Rao (Babu) has assured that he will give all necessary assistance to his gunman Adam’s bereaved family.

It may be recalled that his gunman Adam has committed suicide four-days ago.

The MP along with district Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan visited the house of Adam and consoled the family.

The MP and SP paid homage to the deceased gunman after garlanding his portrait.

The SP also assured about all the assistance from the department to the family members. Additional SP Chandrasekhar, Reserved DSP Ramakrishna accompanied the MP and SP.