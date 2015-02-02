RAJAHMUNDRY/VIJAYAWADA: Roads in the state bled red on Sunday, with road accidents at different places in the state leaving 13 people dead and several injured.

Three people were killed and four others injured at Rajahmundry in East Godavari district when a school bus, ran amok, hitting a car, a motorcycle and two pedestrians at Morampudi Junction before hitting an electric pole. The bus was ferrying 40 YSRC supporters to Tanuku for YSRC chief Jaganmohan Reddy’s Rythu Deeksha.

CCTV images show that the bus was overspeeding and lost control.

The deceased were identified as I D Prasad, 13, who was on the motorcycle, and pedestrians S Mahalakshmi, 70 and R Venkanna, 55. The occupants of the car, both doctors, escaped unhurt.

Prasad, a VII class student of Chaitanya school, was riding along with his parents Srinivas Rao and Vijaya Lakshmi on the motorcycle when the accident occurred. He was crushed under the vehicle and his parents were thrown off the motorcycle and lost consciousness. They were shifted to a private hospital, where their condition is said to be serious.

Another victim, Mahalakshmi, who arrived from Vijayawada to visit her son, was looking for an autorickshaw, and Venkanna, a daily wage labourer, was waiting for a bus. Both of them died on the spot. The driver of the bus, who was reported to have been in an inebriated condition fled the spot after accident, but later surrendered to the police. He claimed that the brakes of the bus had failed when it neared the junction. Home Minister N Chinna Rajappa has ordered an inquiry into the accident. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the families of the deceased, and Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance to the injured.

Six Die as Lorry Hits Auto

Six people were killed in a road mishap in Krishna district around 5.30 pm on Sunday.

A speeding lorry going towards Guduru from Mudinepalli collided with an autorickshaw coming in the opposite direction. Three people were killed on the spot and three others succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Three others are seriously hurt and undergoing treatment at Guduru hospital. Two more people died at Pichatur in Chittoor district, when the car in which they were travelling hit a roadside tree as the driver lost control.

Ex-serviceman Selvaraj, 55, died when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Nidimoru near Kuppam, when he was trying to cross the road. One person died and four others were injured when an RTC bus hit an autorickshaw at Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district.