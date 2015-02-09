HYDERABAD: Coming to the rescue of the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh, which is under fire from the opposition parties following Centre’s minuscule financial package to the state, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley has assured that the Centre is committed to keeping all the promises made to the state in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“I categorically state on behalf of the Union government that whatever promises made to Andhra Pradesh in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 will be kept in toto. We are committed to keeping all promises made to AP. Each commitment will be honoured,” he told mediapersons after AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had called on him in Delhi on Sunday and requested him to give more financial aid to the truncated state. Jaitley said the BJP-led NDA government would also keep the promises made by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh to the reorganised state on the floor of the House during the bifurcation of undivided state.

“The package announced by the Centre to AP last week is only the beginning. We will keep the remaining promises one after another in the coming days,” Jaitley said.

According to the Union finance minister, as the BJP-led NDA government had assumed office only a few months ago, it took some time for it to start keeping the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“Even though the central government is facing some serious challenges on the financial front, it is committed to keeping all promises made to AP,” he said. Jaitley said there was all possibility of the Centre giving much more to the reorganised state than what was promised in the Reorganisation Act.