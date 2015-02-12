VISAKHAPATNAM: The Aam Aadmi Party is not an alternative to the CPM despite its grand victory in the Delhi elections, opined CPM politburo member Brinda Karat.

She was in the city to attend a seminar on ‘Reservations in Private Sector’ organised as a part of the 21st Party Congress to be held in Visakhapatnam from April 14 to 19. Brinda Karat congratulated Arvind Kejirwal for the Delhi victory and felt that the people taught BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a lesson by voting AAP to power. “Now, there’s a big task ahead for the AAP, Arvind Kejirwal in particular, for they have to fulfil their promises,” she said.

Claiming that the reservations in private sectors would not affect the efficiency of private organisations, she presented a strong case for enacting a law. “Some countries had affirmative action plans extended to private sectors. India should follow the same and implement reservation in the private sectors for social justice,” she suggested.

Later, Brinda Karat took part in a few promotional activities in the city.