VIJAYAWADA: The city police on monday rescued 55 bulls being transported in two containers and arrested three persons here for transporting them illegally from Zaheerabad in Medak district to Hanuman Junction in Krishna district.

According to One Town CI P Venkateswarulu, trader Sk Asmal from Medak district was involved in the illegal transportation of bulls in two congested containers without any feed or water to sell them in Hanuman Junction and that they did not have any required permission.

Police have also arrested truck drivers Shokath and Khan, natives of Uttar Pradesh along with Asmal and cases were registered under section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The bulls were moved to the cattle shed belonging to Go Samrakshana Samithi at Yerrabalem village of Mangalagiri mandal in Guntur district.

The members of Aam Admi Party and Go Raksha Dal staged protests against the traders for cruelty shown to animals.