KUPPAM (CHITTOOR):Welcoming the 14th Finance Commission’s recommendations which raised the share of the states in central taxes to 42

pc from 32 pc, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, however, felt that the main issues arising out of the bifurcation of the state had not been addressed by the finance panel. Speaking to mediapersons here, the chief minister said that this happened despite the fact that the terms of reference of the commission had specified that the finance panel take a look into the fiscal issues in the wake of bifurcation of the state.

The chief minister said that the Finance Commission’s allocation of Rs 22,113 crore to the truncated AP in a phased manner for a five-year period was grossly inadequate as the requirement was quite huge for rebuilding of the state.

The chief minister had referred to Narendra Modi promising to the people of AP during his election campaign last year that the TDP-BJP combine would undo the injustice done to AP thanks to the haphazard way in which the UPA had divided the state.

Even at the end of the 14th Finance Commission’s term, AP would still be left with Rs 2,000 crore deficit which explains how the devolution sought to be made to the state is inadequate, he said and hoped that the Centre would now step in, revisit the Finance Commission’s recommendations and do justice to AP as promised to the people who have elected the TDP-BJP combine.

Naidu said that the Centre should assist AP until there is a level-playing field on par with neighbouring Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana in terms of development. He said the central assistance of Rs 22,113 crore would only be enough for meeting “our revenue expenditure, wages, pensions. Where are we going to get money for capital expenditure like roads, projects?” he asked.

The Commission has failed to consider the special conditions of AP. “It will take at least two to three decades for AP to achieve the development that the neighbouring states already have achieved. As funding is inadequate, the gap between AP and the neighbouring states would further widen now,” Naidu said.