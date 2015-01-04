NEW DELHI: The AIR Vijayawada building will on Sunday be named after freedom fighter and designer of the national flag Pingali Venkayya.

Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu will unveil the statue of late Venkayya tomorrow at the forelawns of AIR Vijayawada.

With this, the Akashvani Vijayawada building will be formally named after the veteran freedom fighter and the designer of Indian flag, an official statement said here.

Pingali Venkayya had advocated the need for a flag for India. He had approached Mahatma Gandhi with a design who approved it with some changes.