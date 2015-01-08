VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven fishermen, who were stranded mid-sea, and brought them back safely to the Visakhapatnam harbour here Wednesday.

According to a release, the seven fishermen ventured into the sea in ‘King Fisher-3’ boat on December 26. However, the boat lost contact and no communication was received from the fishermen since January 3. Subsequently, the fisheries director requested the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to search and rescue the fishermen.

ICG ship ‘Rajdhwaj’, which was on patrol, swung into action. After continuous search in rough weather conditions, the ship located the fishing boat, which turned adrift due to engine failure about 30 NM East of Visakhapatnam at about 2.35 am Wednesday.

The ship also towed the fishing boat and handed it over to its owner in Visakhapatnam. The ICG toll-free number 1554, which was being manned 24x7, again came handy in rescuing the stranded fishermen, commandant S Zakir Hussain said.