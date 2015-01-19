VIJAYAWADA: Though Vijayawada is gaining popularity as part of the AP Capital Region, students have to contend with the deplorable condition of toilets in schools. The situation becomes worse for girls as they dread to use ill-maintained toilets in schools.

In Vijayawada city, out of 209 schools, 30 per cent do not have separate toilets for girls and the existing ones are insufficient for the student strength.

The stench from the toilets in the corporation-run primary school in Baptist Nagar is unbearable. But having no choice, the students are using them.

For 46 students, there are four toilets in common for both girls and boys. The little girls have to carry a big rusted iron bucket to the toilets without mug, as only two of them have water facility.

“The old iron bucket is very heavy to carry and the toilets having water facility are full the moment the bell rings for interval,” said K Suma, a fourth class girl student. Most of the girl students avoid using toilets in schools for lack of maintenance and proper sanitation.

Lack of water supply makes the toilets unusable, as flowing water is essential to keep them clean and hygienic. Toilets of Sri T Venkateswara Rao elementary and high school (STVR) run by the corporation in Durgapuram area are an example. There is no provision of water supply in the toilets of girls and boys in elementary block and out of three toilets, only two toilets are functioning and the two are also being used by the boys.

As the toilets don’t have water facility, the elementary school girls need to carry a bucket all along the way. It is even feared that this unhygienic condition of toilets may pose a health hazard to the students. In this school, there are eight urinals, fully damaged, and four toilets. The place is filled with stones, dust and filth all the way. Some of the students are forced to relieve themselves near an electric transformer which is highly dangerous.

The school authorities say that they have appointed a scavenger to clean the toilets in the evening and the students will have no problems.

“The toilets are sufficient for the students. As they are small kids we can’t control them from going out all the time. We have already requested officials for water supply and will soon get it. The officials of SSA only sanctioned money for the new ones but not damaged ones. With the school funds we are planning to make repairs,” says T Venkateswara Rao, headmaster of STVR municipal corporation high school.

When Express contacted Municipal Corporation deputy educational officer K Durga Prasad regarding the status of school toilets which present a bleak picture in the city, he said that the SSA has sanctioned 60 more toilet units in the city, each one for the schools which are in a pathetic condition.

Admitting to the poor maintenance and insufficient toilets and lack of separate toilets for girls and boys, he said as per the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) rules, every school should have one unit which includes three urinals and one toilet for every 40 students, but in Vijayawada, schools have just one unit for about 70 students and more.

Girls toilets, even though repaired by the management funds, look dirty all the time. “It is very difficult for us to manage, the area is full of foul smell. There is no one to clean it, there is no water to wash hands or to flush. We have complained about it to the teachers but they say they can do nothing about it,” said P Bhavani, 6 class student.

Girls complain that the unhygienic condition of the toilets in schools and colleges is a major cause of worry and most of them even avoid using them.

“As the toilets are being used by elementary school students, the condition of the toilets remains deplorable,” says S Deepthi, an eight class student of STVR municipal corporation high school.

The same situation prevails in a few more municipal and government aided schools in the city with insufficient toilets and unhygienic conditions.

“We give for maintenance `2,500 for high school if the strength above 150 and `1,500 for upper primary if the strength in between 60 and 100 and `1,000 for primary school if there are 60 students,” says M Seshu Reddy, SSA in-charge of Krishna district.

Admitting poor maintenance of toilets in schools, he said an employee would be appointed to monitor the situation.