HYDERABAD: Swine flu, which has so far claimed 25 lives in Telangana, is also spreading in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, as the state Wednesday reported two deaths and 24 positive cases.

This was revealed by Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas to reporters in Ongole, around 320 km from Hyderabad.

A pregnant woman in Anantapur district has tested positive for H1N1 influenza, while four suspected cases were also reported in Anantapur, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts.

The pregnant woman is in critical condition and currently on ventilator in a government hospital in Anantapur. Doctors said the baby died in the womb and was removed.

A suspected swine flu case was also reported from the same district. A youth, who had gone back to Hindupur town from Hyderabad, was found to have swine flu symptoms.

Officials said his blood sample was sent to the Institute of Preventive Medicine in Hyderabad for screening.

Two people including a 12-year-old boy in Visakhapatnam are also suspected to have swine flu. They are undergoing treatment in a government hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Claiming that the situation in the state was under control, the health minister said all steps like arranging isolation rooms, providing adequate medicines and other material were being taken.

The minister said if necessary the central government would be requested to send medical teams and medicines.

Stating that there was no need for panic, Srinivas hoped that the number of cases would come down with the increase in temperature.