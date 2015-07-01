VIJAYAWADA: Newly elected legislator Buddha Venkanna is confident that flyover at Kanaka Durga temple would materialise one and a half years from the date of laying the foundation stone which would be on Dasara day.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Venkanna, who fought for the flyover when the Congress was in power, said that the Telugu Desam party was keen on having the flyover as early as possible. In fact, Vijayawada MP - Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani - is after the the project, holding talks with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, “There should not be any problem for the construction of the flyover. It would be done during the Telugu Desam rule unlike the Congress which in fact had opposed the construction of the flyover,” he said.

Venkanna described as untenable the argument that the flyover was not necessary since more number of bridges are coming up on Krishna river for laying ring roads obviating the need for the vehicular traffic to negotiate through Vijayawada to reach its destination. Even if the density of the traffic comes down, the pilgrim rush at the temple would continue and is likely to swell in the near future which might lead to traffic snarls. A flyover at the Durga temple will be very much necessary, he said.

Referring to the role being played by Nara Lokesh in the Telugu Desam Party, he said it would be in the fitness of things if the youth leader is made president of Telugu Yuvatha or better still, made president of Telugu Desam Andhra Pradesh unit. Lokesh was filling the gap for new and youthful leadership for the party and if he is given the reins of administration of the party in AP, the party is bound to reach greater heights, he said.