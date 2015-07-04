VISAKHAPATNAM:Of the seven national level institutions sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh under the AP Reorganisation Act, admissions would be conducted in five institutions- IIM-Visakhapatnam, IIT-Tirupati, IISER-Tirupati, IIIT-Kurnool and NIT-Tadepalligudem, during the current academic year.

The officials concerned have been directed to provide necessary support including infrastructure, faculty and funding for commencing the classes as per the academic schedule of the institutions.

At a state level meeting held in Visakhapatnam Friday, HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao along with principal secretary for higher education Sumitha Dawra, AP State Council of Higher Education chairman L Venugopal Reddy, the officials of six districts and representatives of the premier institutions discussed the status of the seven premier national institutions.

The officials concerned were asked to make arrangements for setting up temporary arrangements for the national institutions, accommodation for faculty and students.

The officials were asked to make all arrangements in the temporary campuses to ensure quality atmosphere for students. Observing that many institutions do not provide accommodation, the officials have been directed to find private accommodation for students and faculty.

Meanwhile, though the State Government has allotted 526 acre for the proposed Tribal University at Relli village in Vizianagaram district and another 491 acre for the proposed Central University at Jenthaluru in Anantapur district, both the institutions will not function for the current academic year.

EDN Hotspots

IIT Tirupati

■ The premier institute will be established in 563 acres in Merlapaka village of Yerpedu mandal in Chittoor district.

■ It will offer 120 seats comprising civil, mechanical, electrical and computer sciences which will have professors from IIT-Madras as faculty.

■ It will function from a temporary campus located at Chadalawada Venkatasubbaiah College of Engineering in Tirupati, while accommodation will be provided at the 21st Century Gurukul in the temple town.

IIIT-Kurnool

■ 25 seats each have been allotted for CSC and ECE courses at IIIT-Kurnool.

■ Institute to be set up in 124 acre at Jagannadha Gattu and Dhinne Devarapadu villages.

■ Institution will function from the temporary building set up at IIIT-Kanchipuram which would act as the mentor institution.

IISER Tirupati

■ 244 acres in Srinivasapuram, Panguru and Chindepalli villages of Yerpedu mandal in Chittoor district alotted for Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)-Tirupati.

■ Admissions will be provided to 75 students which will be mentored by IISER-Pune. Srirama College of Engineering at Tirupati will be the temporary campus.

IIM Vizag

■ Centre sanctioned 60 seats for IIM-Visakhapatnam which will be established in 240 acres at Gambhiram in Visakhapatnam district.

■ Senior professors from IIM-Bangalore will be deployed as the faculty.

■ Andhra Bank School of Business on Andhra University campus will be the temporary campus.

■ Efforts on to provide accommodation to students who obtain admission.

NIT Tadepalligudem

■ The NIT-Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district will be established in 350 acre identified in Vatluru and Bhogapuram villages.

■ From 2015-16, the NIT will offer 480 seats in biotechnology, chemical engineering, civil engineering, CSC, EEE, ECE, mechanical, and MME where students from Andhra Pradesh will get 240 seats.

■ An additional 60 seats will be offered at NIT-Warangal as supernumerary seats for Andhra Pradesh students.

■ The institution will function from the temporary campus located at CR Reddy Engineering College in Eluru, where NIT-Warangal will mentor the institution.