Express News Service By

VIJAYAWADA: Registrations for the life insurance scheme with `5 lakh coverage for drivers in unorganised sector, which came into existence on May 1, will close by July 31.

The scheme is applicable to drivers from other states working in Andhra Pradesh.

The drivers have to download the application form www.labour.ap.gov.in and submit the filled-in form at Mee Seva or Internet centre with an application fee of `25, labour commissioner B Varaprasad stated in a press release here Friday.