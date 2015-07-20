TIRUPATI:A couple from Chennai, who stood in the queue at Tirumala temple on Sunday, with Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets booked through a private website, learnt that they had been cheated when temple authorities told them that the tickets were fake.

Manoj Joshi reportedly purchased the tickets from www.templeyatri.com and arrived in Tirumala. Joshi gave a complaint to TTD executive officer D Sambasiva Rao who was at the spot reviewing arrangements. The EO directed the vigilance wing to enquire into the matter.