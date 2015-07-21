MACHILIPATNAM: Tension prevailed in Ramapuram village of Nandivada mandal in the district on Monday, when two groups favouring two different political parties attacked each other in two different incidents and seven people from both the sides suffered injuries.

For some time, there has been a dispute between two groups, one favouring the ruling TDP and the other YSRC over the revenues earned from the aquaculture tank in the village. Sarpanch M Venkateswara Rao, who favours YSRC, wanted to spend the revenue from aquaculture tank to build RO drinking water plant in the village.

When TDP sympathiser K Thirupathaiah and his family members had confronted sarpanch over the delay in construction of the RO plant, a heated argument ensured and on Monday, the family members were allegedly attacked by the sarpanch and his men. In the incident Thirupathaiah and his four family members - Ahron, Peter, Devasahayam and Neelima - were injured and rushed to Gudur Area Hospital.

In the complaint lodged with police, Thirupathaiah claimed they were attacked by sarpanch Venkateswara Rao and his men. TDP leaders R Venkateswara Rao and others who visited the injured at the hospitals condemned the incident.

Meanwhile, two ward members of Ramapuram R Abraham and Satish, who favour YSRC, were allegedly attacked by followers of Thirupathaiah. They too were admitted to Gudur Area Hospital. A complaint was lodged against Thirupathaiah and others.