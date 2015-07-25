RAJAMUNDRY: Andhra Pradesh TDP Ministers Y Ramakrishnudu and Palle Raghunath Reddy today took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'padyatra' in Anantapur district and talking about development of the State, which they said was divided for "political mileage".

The Congress Vice-President undertook a 10 km-long 'padyatra' in Anantapur district to highlight the issues faced by farmers and women Self-Help Groups.

Addressing a joint press conference here, the TDP Ministers sought to know from Rahul what he has achieved from his foot march.

The Congress-led UPA Government divided Andhra Pradesh for political mileage and the entire process was carried out with out taking people's wish into consideration, they alleged.

After bifurcation of the State, Rahul is now talking about development of Andhra Pradesh and efforts made by the UPA Government in this regard, the Ministers said.

"The UPA Government divided the State to gain political mileage. It was done in an arbitrary manner without taking people's wishes into account. The people of Andhra Pradesh taught a lesson to the Congress in elections and uprooted the party from the State.

"Where was Rahul Gandhi when the Bill to divide Andhra Pradesh was being passed in Parliament. Now he is speaking about the division of the State."

Congress is now fooling people by talking about how it is pushing for grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh, Ramakrishnudu and Reddy said.

They said YSR Congress chief Y Jaganmohan Reddy and Rahul are only interested in criticising the ruling TDP, whose Government had launched several welfare programmes and was committed to development of the residuary State.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is visiting foreign countries to seek investment for development of Andhra Pradesh, but Rahul is criticising him for even that, the Ministers said.

Both Rahul and Jagan are indulging in mud slinging on Naidu, who is taking steps for development of the State, Ramakrishnudu and Reddy said.