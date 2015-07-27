VIJAYAWADA: Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple netted a revenue of Rs 2.42 crore during the 12 days of Godavari Pushkaralu, with 7 to 8 lakh pilgrims visiting the famous temple en route to Godavari River in twin Godavari districts.

Since the commencement of Godavari Pushkaralu, the pilgrim influx to the Durga temple rose phenomenally and rising to the occasion, the temple management made necessary arrangements.

Many Pushkaram pilgrims believed that after having a dip in Godavari at Rajahmundry and other places, it would be auspicious to have a holy dip in River Krishna and offer prayers at Goddess Durga temple before concluding their pilgrimage; hence they in large numbers turned up at the temple since the commencement of Godavari Pushkaralu.

According to temple officials on the final day of Godavari Pushkaralu, that is July 25, a total Rs 20,81,768 revenue was netted by the temple, Rs 9.69 lakh from the sale of prasadams alone. In all, a total of Rs 2,42,47,829 revenue was earned by the temple during the event.

The revenue earned from the sale of darshan tickets (Rs 100) was Rs 87,41,500, from Mukha Mandapa darshan tickets (Rs 200) Rs 24,72,500 and from the sale of prasadams (Laddu, Pulihora and Sri Chakra Laddu) Rs 1,06,07,465.