RAJAHMUNDRY: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said here today that the state government spent Rs 40,000 crore this year to "eradicate poverty" from the state.

Speaking at Chebrollu village of Gollaprollu mandal of the district, while participating in the 'Neeru Chettu' campaign, he said the government has prepared a five-point formula to fight poverty.

He said though the state has a deficit of budget of Rs 16,000 crore, it implemented several socio-welfare schemes to benefit of all sections of the people.

"We are taking steps to put Andhra Pradesh in the top position by 2029 and taking measures to overcome the financial crisis," he said, adding, it would take four years to complete the Polavaram project which would irrigate an additional 2.5 lakh acres of land in East Godvari district.

He said he wanted the Pattiseema project to be launched to supply excess and waste water from the Godavari river to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region, but opposition parties have been creating problems and blaming his government.

He said steps are afoot to strengthen Development of Women and Children of Rural Areas (DWACRA) groups for which the state government has already allocated sand auction and sale of generic medicines to such groups.

The state government is taking steps to provide a 10 MPBS fibre optic internet connectivity to every house in the state at a cost of Rs 150 per month, he said.