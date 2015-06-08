TIRUMALA:A collection of newly composed songs of saint-poet Annamacharya will be released during the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams, TTD Tirupati JEO Pola Bhaskar has said. The JEO released Annamayya Balaganamritam CD a function in Tirupati on Sunday.

Child singer S Shreya has rendered the lyrics. Also, Annamayya’s keertans will be brought out in the form of a book which will be released during Pushkarams, he said.