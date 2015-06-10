HYDERABAD: About 70,000 people had fish medicine, being distributed for asthma by the Bathini family, at the Exhibition Grounds here Tuesday. However, tragedy struck as a man from Karnataka died of asthma attack at the venue on Monday.

Basavaraju (65) from Belagavi died of an asthma attack around 1 p m on Monday. He had come for the medicine all alone and was waiting for the queue lines to be opened when he suffered an asthma attack.

He was rushed to the Osmania Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. His body was handedover to his son after autopsy, police said. The medicine distribution, which started late Monday night, went on till late Tuesday night.