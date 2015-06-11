HYDERABAD: The ongoing war between AP and Telangana governments over the cash-for-vote scam and alleged phone tapping reached a flash point on Wednesday with AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu taking the battle to Delhi and his TS counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that ‘even Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never support you’.

Naidu met President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu and BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi and explained to them that the TS government had tapped his and his ministers’ phones.

While urging the Centre to order a high-level probe into phone tapping, he demanded that Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act, which empowers the Governor to handle law and order in Hyderabad, be invoked as the city is the common capital for both the States.

He challenged the TRS government to arrest him in the cash-for-vote case.

Minutes after Naidu’s comments, in Hyderabad, KCR, while briefing the media after a cabinet meeting, denied the charges of phone tapping and made it clear that the AP CM was in neck-deep in cash-for-vote scam. “No one can save Naidu. He was caught red-handed. I don’t think even Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ever support Naidu, who resorted to treachery... worst-ever corruption... by trying to buy our MLA for `5 crore,” Rao asserted. The Chief Minister further said law will take its own course in the case and recalled, “even Prime Ministers had to face the music for encouraging corrupt practices earlier.”

To queries from scribes, he clarified, “I deny allegations of phone tapping. TS government has not tapped phones of anybody in Hyderabad.How could phones of 120 persons be tapped in a short time? Naidu has begun making such allegations only after his party MLA was caught red-handed in cash-for-vote scam.”