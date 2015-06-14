1 Lakh Have Darshan on Saturday

Express News Service By

TIRUMALA:More than one lakh people had darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala till midnight on Saturday turning the sacred hills into a sea of humanity. All the roads, cottages and the Vaikuntam Queue complex was filled with devotees.

Nearly 88,000 had darshan up to 10 pm and the figure touched 95,800 by 11 pm.

Another 6000 devotees were expected to have darshan by 12. The darshan will be continued up to 12.45 am.

TTD chairman Chadalawada Krishna Murthy inspected the Kalyana Katta at 11 pm and later monitored the queue management at the temple.