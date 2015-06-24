VISAKHAPATNAM: In a special drive conducted against auto-rickshaws carrying more students than the number of designated seats, the Traffic Police Department has booked cases on 685 auto-rickshaw drivers and imposed fines on them. The drive was held on on June 22 and 23. Special traffic teams have been deployed at six different areas in the city limits for the drive which will continue in the coming days. According to Traffic ADCP K Mahendra Patrudu, 90 cases have been booked on auto drivers for driving without license and 439 cases on drivers who allowed students to sit beside them. Meanwhile, 156 cases have been booked against drivers who were carrying more passengers than the designated number of seats in the auto.