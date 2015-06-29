Ganta Dares Kadiam for Debate on EAMCET Records

Home States Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against the Telangana government, Andhra Pradesh HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Sunday alleged that the TS government was misleading people on the issue of handing over of EAMCET records to AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and challenged his TS counterpart Kadiam Srihari for a public debate on the issue.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the results of Intermediate advance supplementary examinations here, Srinivasa Rao said that his government till now had not received the records of EAMCET as claimed by the Telangana deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari and the TS government was knowingly trying to create problems for the students of AP. “If they had really sent the records, let them tell the date and time and the details such as to whom they handed over the records. They are just lying,” he alleged.

Inviting his TS counterpart for a debate, Srinivasa Rao said, “I am ready for a debate on the issue with Srihari at any place. We would present all the facts and expose their dubious nature.” The Telangana government was using the High Court judgement on the issue as the base and ignoring the stay imposed by the Supreme Court on the court order, he alleged.

“They are taking unilateral decisions and creating problems for us. We would once again take the matter to the governor’s notice,” he said and remarked that all the efforts to resolve issues between AP and Telangana through the intervention of the governor had failed due to the non-cooperation of TS government.

Council chairman L Venugopal Reddy, who was present on the occasion, said that despite the SC direction to handover files related to APSCHE available with the TSSCHE, the TS government was not doing so. “We have been asking for EAMCET records, day in and day out. But, the officials of TSSCHE are not giving those records to us,” he alleged.

The TS officials had assured AP government on June 17 that time and date would be fixed to handover the records, but there was no communication from them till now. “The second phase of EAMCET counselling is going to start shortly. But, till now, we have not been given the records,” he pointed out.

